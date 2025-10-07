Food hygiene inspectors tell 2 Leighton Buzzard restaurants they need to improve

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 7th Oct 2025, 14:30 BST
Two businesses in Leighton Buzzard have been told to make improvements after their latest food hygiene inspectors.

Red Naga on Mill Road was given a food hygiene rating of just 1 – meaning major improvement is needed.

And Thair Chef Restaurant on Hockliffe Street received a rating of 2 – some improvement needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Red Naga was inspected on August 7, with inspectors saying major improvement was needed in its cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings, and management of food safety. However the hygienic food handling category was rated as ‘generally satisfactory’.

The latest food hygiene ratingsplaceholder image
The latest food hygiene ratings

Thai Chef Restaurant was handed its rating on July 30.

Inspectors found improvement was needed in its hygienic food handling – but that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings and management of food safety was generally satisfactory.

You can visit the Food Standards Agency website to find out more, or check out ratings for other businesses.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardInspectorsFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice