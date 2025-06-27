The former Wilkos store in Leighton Buzzard High Street is being turned into a dedicated arts and culture space

The former Wilko store in Leighton Buzzard, which has been stood empty on the High Street for nearly two years, is to be turned into a space for the arts.

Known as the CoLab, the space is set to showcase creativity, community action and local enterprise across the town.

It has been founded through the efforts of Culture Co:LB, an umbrella organisation that represents groups and individuals across the town within the arts, culture, heritage, health, education, retail, business and enterprise sectors.

Participating groups include Leighton Buzzard Arts Society, Totally Leighton Buzzard, The Repair Café, Leighton Buzzard and District Archaeological and Historical Society and LB First.

Alongside the project to restore the building, Culture Co:LB has also commissioned a study to looking at the potential of sustainable arts and culture spaces to support the health and wellbeing of the community.

“This activation is more than just a pop-up, it’s a real-world demonstration of what our town centres could become,” said Rebecca Shoesmith, chair of Culture Co:LB.

“We’re showing how arts and culture can help drive regeneration, connect and empower communities, and demonstrate innovative solutions to the challenges faced by small businesses and high streets across the country.”

The space will be open to the public throughout July, offering exhibitions, workshops, cinema screenings and community forums.

Sally White, chair of the Leighton Buzzard Art Society added: “This is such a fantastic opportunity for the creatives and the local community.

“We have needed a space like this for a very long time and are so grateful to all those who are supporting it.”

