Four lorries destroyed in blaze at depot near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard

By Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST

A night-time blaze at a village depot near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard completely destroyed four lorries.

The fire took hold at a commercial unit on the B4032, Stewkley Road, Soulbury, at about 12.25am on Sunday, July 9.

Two fire engines and crews from West Ashland, one from Bedfordshire, and one from Broughton attended the scene, along with two officers. Four lorries were well alight when they arrived. Thames Valley Police also attended.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service. (Picture: National World)
The firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment, six sets of breathing apparatus and two main jets to tackle the blaze. The lorries were all 100 per cent damaged by fire.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene of a fire at a depot in Stewkley Road, where four HGVs were on fire. The lorries were destroyed by the fire.

“Officers are working with Bucks Fire and Rescue Service to ascertain the cause of the fire.”