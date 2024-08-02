Grade 1 listed building in Heath and Reach 'restored to former glory' thanks to £30k refurb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heath and Reach's iconic Pump House and Clock Tower – "a cherished symbol of the village" – has undergone a major refurbishment totalling nearly £30,000.

The Grade 1 listed building, constructed in 1873, has been restored to its former glory thanks to the dedicated work of local restoration experts, Furlong and Higgs.

The project, which took around three months to complete, faced delays due to challenging weather conditions, but was successfully finished in July.

A spokeswoman from the parish council, said: "The careful preservation of this historic landmark ensures that it will continue to stand as a testament to our village’s rich history and heritage."

Heath and Reach Pump House and Clock Tower has been restored. Images supplied by Heath and Reach Parish Council.

The Dukes, Leighton Road, hosted a special event to mark the reopening, as people gathered to enjoy tea and cake, followed by a guided tour of the clock tower.

The spokeswoman continued: "The event was a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the preservation of an important piece of our local history."

The Pump House and Clock Tower originally housed a pump above a well, which was a vital water source in the 19th century, serving the community until modern water supplies were established.

However, the spokeswoman added: "The tower and pump have always been more than just functional structures; they have been a central part of village life and a reminder of the ingenuity and communal spirit of our forebears."

Inside the Clock Tower. Image supplied by Heath and Reach Parish Council.

In the mid-19th century, before the formation of the parish council, the village’s affairs were managed by two church wardens who oversaw the deepening and maintenance of the well.

In 1859, a significant well was sunk, which drew water via a windlass and bucket. Later, a shelter and the iconic clock tower were added thanks to Mr. W. Abraham and the generous support of benefactors like Angela Burdett-Coutts.

A council spokeswoman said: "This restoration project underscores the commitment to preserving our heritage and using taxpayer money responsibly to maintain our village's historic landmarks. It not only honours our past but also enriches our present and future.

"We extend our gratitude to Furlong and Higgs for their excellent work and to the community for their patience and support during the refurbishment. We look forward to employing future generations of our villagers, continuing a tradition that has long been a cornerstone of our community."