Have your say: Linslade traffic restrictions plan to improve safety

Proposals to introduce waiting restrictions on two roads in Linslade have been made on safety grounds.

Central Beds Council has proposed the changes to improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians on Southcourt Road and Southcourt Avenue.

The waiting restrictions are also intended to address indiscriminate parking and to ensure that junctions are not obstructed by parked vehicles.

The order includes:

> To replace ‘No Waiting’ from Monday to Friday between 10am and 11am with No Waiting from Monday to Sunday between 10am and 12pm on the following lengths of road in Linslade.

> To replace No Waiting from Monday to Saturday between 7am and 7pm with No Waiting from Monday to Sunday between 7am and 7pm on the following lengths of road in Linslade.

> To replace No Waiting from Monday to Friday between 2pm and 3pm with No Waiting at Any Time on the following lengths of road in Linslade.

>To replace No Waiting from Monday to Saturday between 7am and 7pm with No Waiting at Any Time on the following lengths of road in Linslade.

People are invited to comment on the proposed changes by emailing [email protected] by October 28.

Any objections must state the grounds on which they are made and quote unique reference number TRO-044. Written comments should be sent to FAO Emily Hirst, Central Bedfordshire Council, Priory House, Chicksands, Shefford SG17 5TQ.

