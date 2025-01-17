Have your say on pharmacies in Central Bedfordshire to help shape services in your area

A trainee pharmacy staff member puts in order medications in drawers and shelves. Photo by Andy Buchanan/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Central Bedfordshire Council is calling on residents to help shape the future of pharmaceutical services by filling out a survey.

The council wants you to share your views on pharmacies and the services they provide, like health advice, dispensing, medicine reviews and public health services.

People are asked to share their opinions and when they use pharmacies in their area.

The survey, which takes around 10 minutes to fill out, will close on February 6, 2025. The survey can be found here.

Answers will be used in the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) which will look at health needs in the area, the level and accessibility of pharmacy services and how these will be developed in the future.