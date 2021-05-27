Investigation promised after Leighton Buzzard residents plea for extra zebra crossing to improve safety in Hockliffe Road

A mother has made a desperate plea for a pedestrian crossing along a busy Leighton Buzzard road so she can cross it safely with her disabled daughter.

Highways officers are set to examine relevant accident and traffic data on Hockliffe Road with a view to proceeding with a suitable scheme.

An e-petition containing 109 signatures was presented to a Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting.

Hockliffe Road at its junction with George Street. Photo: Google

It calls for an extra crossing to ensure residents can walk across the road safely, while helping reduce vehicle speeds.

A statement read on behalf of the lead petitioner said: "Crossing near South Street is a distance if you have a disability.

"The road is long and busy, so to have an extra zebra crossing allows for children, families and residents to safely cross.

"Residents on my side of the road cannot get from one side to the other without darting between traffic.

"The council holds all the cards here," she explained. "We rely on you to strongly support us, the residents, to help improve our lives and our town.

"It sounds dramatic that a zebra crossing can make such a difference, but having a child with a disability is a huge burden on our family.

"We love our daughter dearly. We can't simply leave our house without thinking of potential issues and check we have a back-up plan to solve a matter which may arise.

"The council installing a zebra crossing will make a difference to her safety and that of all children and residents of Hockliffe Road."

Principal highways officer Charlotte Dunham said: "The main area of concern is near George Street.

"It's not always possible for families, the disabled and young people to cross Hockliffe Road, which is about one-and-a-quarter miles long.

"We accept the petition and the recommendation is to conduct further investigations at the location, including collecting speed data and analysing that, as well as doing pedestrian counts to establish a crossing desire line."

Independent Linslade councillor Victoria Harvey, who's a Leighton Linslade town councillor for the area, said: "There are two other issues to be fully thought through, one of which is the impact of the care home.

"The closest pedestrian crossing is the one by South Street, but they're narrow pavements.

"We'll hopefully have a lot more people walking around that area and wanting to access the green space by Clipstone Brook.

"So the more crossings and the safer we can make the area feel the better.

"The other aspect is that, with the delays on eastern Leighton Linslade sustainable travel, Hockliffe Road is still quite an important cycling thoroughfare.

"It's a street which feels very traffic dominated, so anything that can happen to change that would be much appreciated."

Conservative Leighton Buzzard South councillor Amanda Dodwell said in a statement she wished to add her support to the planned investigation of the need for another crossing.

"This is the main HGV route into town and with the new housing development east of Leighton Buzzard the volume of traffic is only going to increase," she explained.

Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno, who chairs the meeting, noted the petition and agreed officers should collect relevant data with a view to providing an extra pedestrian crossing.