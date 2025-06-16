Knife crime campaigner from Leighton Buzzard appointed OBE in King’ Birthday Honours List

The mother of a boy stabbed to death was appointed an OBE for her work in tackling knife crime.

Pooja Kanda, of Leighton Buzzard launched a campaign calling for changes in the law around the sale of knives after her son Ronan was murdered.

Ronan, 16, died after being attacked with a ninja sword just yards from his home in Wolverhampton in June 2022.

After his death, Pooja launched the Justice For Ronan Kanda campaign calling for changes in the law around the sale of knives.

Pooja Kanda, mother of murdered Ronan Kanda. Photo: Tim Thursfield/National World

She said she started the campaign after attending the trial of her son's killers, who had been able to buy knives online without identity checks.

From August 1, new legislation named after Pooja's son, Ronan's Law, will make it illegal to own, sell, make or import ninja swords in the UK.

Ms Kanda said she and her family along with fellow campaigners had fought hard for the law but that the campaign would not stop and more work was needed to ensure children were safe on the streets.

Also recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours was Peter Cohen, former headteacher of Oak Bank School, Leighton Buzzard, who was also appointed an OBE.

Mr Cohen, of Shefford, received the honour for services to education.

As the headteacher, he led Oak Bank School to achieve outstanding status in Ofsted inspections in both 2015 and 2019. His commitment to providing high-quality education for pupils with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) needs was instrumental in transforming the school into a beacon of excellence.

Mr Cohen has also served as the executive headteacher of The Academy of Central Bedfordshire.