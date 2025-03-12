Leighton Buzzard designer’s bespoke gown worn by Wicked makeup artist on Oscar red carpet

Helen, left, and Laura in the gown. Picture: Helen Woollams

A Leighton Buzzard fashion designer has had one of her gowns showcased on the red carpet after making a bespoke dress for Wicked’s BAFTA-nominated makeup artist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Woollams has been creating her one-of-a-kind clothing since starting her brand, Hellavagirl, in 2011.

During her designing career, she has dressed the likes of Paloma Faith and Kate Nash and blends bold colours and textures with exaggerated silhouettes to create some truly spectacular pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In just three weeks, the 43-year-old created a bespoke gown - with over 3,000 hand-sewn beads - for Laura Blount to wear on the iconic Oscar’s red carpet.

Laura was nominated for a BAFTA and a Academy Award for her makeup artistry in the hit 2024 musical, Wicked, and met Helen in her studio to explain the dress she wanted.

Helen explained: “We only had a three-week turnaround. So it was an intense one, but fabulous.”

From cutting out the patterns to meticulously placing thousands of beads onto the fabric, Helen was determined to make a dress worthy of the Oscars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “[Laura] just gave me sort of artistic license on it. So we went from there, obviously, with a nod to film in the colours we used.”

The striking green-hued dress was seen by millions around the world as Hollywood’s biggest stars posed on the red carpet ahead of the biggest awards night of the season.

Helen said: “We stayed up and watched it. Laura was on eight or nine best dress lists, she was sandwiched in between Demi Moore and Selena Gomez, which was amazing.”

Helen's brand emphasises fearless self-expression and blends high fashion with raw energy. But making sure that the dress “did not wear Laura” was particularly important to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “She really owned it, and that was the biggest win, because I just want someone to feel bold, fearless and captivating.”

While Helen didn’t disclose the price of the dress, she said: “It’s nowhere near the £35,000 Ariana Grande spent on hers.”

In September, Helen will show her new ready-to-wear line at London Fashion Week and is looking for sponsorship.

She added: “I'm pleased to say that when I look back on the collections we've done, the one that's coming up is going to be my strongest.”