Leighton Buzzard drivers face delays of up to 30 minutes on A5 over road repairs

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzard are being warned of the latest closures on the National Highways network this week – with delays of up to half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows this closures already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East dumbbell) to A5 / Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

The road closures around Leighton Buzzard this week - stock picture

Meanwhile, a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1081, from 10pm August 29 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 9 - lane closures and roundabout inner ring management due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm August 29 to 5am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M1, from 10pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9am September 4 to 3.30pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 Roundabout to M1, junction 11A West Roundabout - diversion route for drainage works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.