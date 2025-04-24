Leighton Buzzard May Fayre is coming to town - and will feature Lancaster and Dakota fly-past

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leighton Buzzard May Day Fayre is bringing fun for all the family – and will even include a spectacular fly past from a Second World War Lancaster and Dakota.

Everyone is invited to the town centre on Monday (May 5) to enjoy a variety of entertainment.

The event will open at 10am and close at 4pm – with lots of stalls, performances and rides to enjoy in both the High Street and at Parson's Close Recreation Ground.

Richard Johnson, May Day Fayre team leader at Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club, said: "Since we relaunched after the pandemic, things have got back to where they were prior to that. It's been good, it's gradually built up.

The May Day Fayre (clockwise from top left): Fly-past; maypole dancing; Dangerous Steve; live music. Images supplied by Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club.

"We've got a lot of new people in the town and for some of them it's going to be the first time they come to May Day. We are really trying to encourage that.

"Why not start your VE Day celebrations off by visiting the biggest street party in Leighton Buzzard?

"We've got something for everyone – from the tiniest tot to the oldest person in the family."

In Church Square and the High Street thrill seekers can enjoy fairground rides for all ages – and there will be dodgems in the park, too.

The High Street will have a stage area at the Market Cross where people can watch a variety of acts, including: singer Fiona Harrison; an Irish band; rock and roll dancers; a theatre school; choir; and maypole dancers from Pulford Lower School.

Meanwhile, there will be plenty to amuse and delight in Parson's Close Recreation Ground.

Richard said: "For the first time in years, we've got the medieval combat society. They will have their own little area, so people can see what it was like to be a knight or a lady in waiting.

"We also have a performer called 'Dangerous Steve' – he does very exciting things like juggle chainsaws whilst they are going – white knuckle stuff!

"Then right at the other end of the spectrum we have MK Bagpipe Band, as well as a 'Dog and Duck' show."

The highlight of the day promises to be a special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fly-past from a Second World War Lancaster and Dakota.

The planes will soar across the skies at 2.03pm – coinciding with a performance from the Bedfordshire Royal British Legion Band.

They will be playing at the Market Cross for 45 minutes as a nod to the country's upcoming VE Day celebrations.

Richard added: "We are absolutely over the moon to have the fly-past from these significant aircraft. I think it will make quite an impression and I'm really looking forward to it."

The May Day Fayre is organised by Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club and all proceeds from the day will go towards community groups and charities it supports – including its president Steve Bigrave's chosen charity, Reclaim Life – as well as its Yes We Can disability sports initiative.

The Rotary Club would like to say a big thank you to Leighton-Linslade Town Council for its "invaluable support", to all the businesses who have contributed funds towards the event, and to Jackson and Phillips for kindly sponsoring the main arena.

Click here for more information. The Rotary Club is also on Instagram: @leightonlinsladerotary.