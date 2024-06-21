Leighton Buzzard mother calls out council for 'unfair' eviction of family due to therapy dog and 'strict rules'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leighton Buzzard mother is calling out the council claiming they are "unfairly" evicting her family.

Catriona Connors, 40, lives at temporary accommodation in Kilgour Court, Bassett Road, along with her six children, but has been served notice to leave by June 25.

She claims Central Bedfordshire Council will not allow her daughter's therapy dog at the property, which Leighton Road Surgery, in a letter seen by the LBO, said she should "keep and continue" with to improve her mental health.

But CBC says Catriona “breached her licence agreement on multiple occasions, by having animals in the property and by allowing visitors into the property after permitted hours.”

Shallow the therapy dog. Image: Catriona Connors.

Catriona admits the family had her son's friend to stay for a sleepover, claiming he was in a vulnerable state, and also looked after puppies for five days to provide emergency help.

She claims the rules for temporary accommodation are far "too strict" and that the family – having been placed there for 20 months – cannot enjoy a 'normal' life and have been “victimised” for helping others.

She said: "We've been here since October 2022, and I thought we would only be here for six weeks or so – it's temporary – but it's now been over 18 months. My daughter needs the dog for her mental health, and now all our mental health is suffering.

"The dog is only a little chihuahua, and I've seen people allowed to keep much bigger dogs here. She [the chihuahua] is now living with a friend because we don't want to be evicted. We have nowhere to go."

The LBO understands that Catriona attended Milton Keynes County Court in May due to breaches of her licence agreement.

Catriona said: "I feel like we have been victimised” and added that she has safety concerns at Kilgour Court - including claims of anti-social behaviour and worries about the property's features, including a low-rise balcony she believes is "unsafe for young children".

She added: "The council didn't tell me about 'Bidding' [the app]; I found out from a friend. I have been trying to bid on other properties in Leighton Buzzard but there's none big enough. The council won't let us have a smaller one."

A CBC spokesperson said: “When someone moves into temporary accommodation, they enter into a license agreement which outlines the rules they must adhere to while living there. The agreement is in place to ensure the safety, security, and wellbeing of all residents and the rules apply to all temporary accommodation across Central Bedfordshire. Breaching the terms of the agreement can jeopardise someone’s right to stay at a property.

“Ms Connors breached her licence agreement on multiple occasions, by having animals in the property and by allowing visitors into the property after permitted hours. The application to the court was made due to these breaches of licence, and not because of any rent arrears. Following the court process, a 28-day eviction notice was agreed.

“While Ms Connors must now leave the property, she should remain in contact with the homelessness team so we can give her appropriate advice and assistance on next steps.”