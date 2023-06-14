Leighton Buzzard nursery raises more than £700 for cancer research as staff tackle Race for Life

Staff at a Leighton Buzzard nursery braved the heat on Sunday to take part in a 5k Race for Life.

On Sunday, June 11 the staff from Footsteps Day Nursery enjoyed walking, running and giggling in the very hot sunshine at Willen Lake. And Footsteps is beyond excited to announce its new fundraising record of £715 plus £96.25 gift aid for Cancer Research.

The nurser would also like to thank all parents for joining their coffee and cake morning to help support this great cause.

Footsteps staff ready to race!

Parents and staff baked yummy treats to enjoy their morning together, while the children had so much fun playing with their friends and showing off everything they get up to at nursery.

A nursery spokseperson said: “We are very grateful for the endless amount of support we receive! Who knows what Footsteps will challenge themselves with next.”