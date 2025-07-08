Leighton Buzzard playground closed for deep cleaning after person poos on equipment

Police are investigating after an act of vandalism at a play park in Leighton Buzzard

Police are investigating after a "deeply unpleasant incident" in a Leighton Buzzard park which saw some play equipment defecated on.

The incident took place at Parsons Close Recreation Ground over the weekend of July 5 and 6.

The play area was temporarily closed to allow members of the council’s ground staff team to deal with the incident and for the area to be deep cleaned.

In a statement on social media Leighton Linslade Town Council said: "This kind of anti-social and unacceptable behaviour has no place in our parks, and we want to make it clear that we will not tolerate actions that disrespect public spaces or impact the wider community.

"In addition to this, the excessive level of littering in the area - compounded by the nature of the incident - resulted in the temporary closure of the play area to facilitate a thorough deep clean and ensure the safety of all visitors.

"It is completely unacceptable that our dedicated grounds staff should have to deal with such incidents.

"We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the team for their swift and professional response in returning the play area to a clean and safe standard."

The LBO has contacted Bedfordshire Police for a comment on the incident.

