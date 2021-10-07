Leighton Buzzard residents celebrate life of town hero Wally Randall

Leighton Buzzard residents came together to celebrate the life of 'Britain's Oldest Poppy Seller', Wally Randall.

Walter 'Wally' Randall died aged 104 in March after being recognised across the country for his dedication to the Royal British Legion appeal.

A hero to many in Leighton Buzzard, townsfolk gathered to celebrate his life with a special service at All Saints Church followed by refreshments at the West Street Royal British Legion.

Wally during the Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable truck convoy and (right) selling poppies outside Wilko. Photos: Sarah Randall/Jane Russell.

Wally's granddaughters, Sarah and Emma Randall, said: "Our family and friends were overwhelmed by the efforts put in by the Royal British Legion, Masonic Fraternity and The All Saints Church to make a very special day amazing.

"We had a very emotional day, as you could imagine, with mostly laughter and silly stories, but we also had time to reflect on such a proud, kindhearted and respected man.

"Our Gramps will be very sadly missed but never ever forgotten."

Wally was also a devoted supporter of the Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable Truck convoy, and some special lorries visited the town for his remembrance day.

Some of the Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable Truck Convoy lorries made a special visit for the day of remembrance. Photos: Alan Dill.

Alan Dill, chairman of the Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard, said: "On behalf of the family and myself as chairman of the Royal British Legion we would like to thank Lee Nockfar with the Great War Truck and Kevin Mortimer with the Remembrance Truck, Royal British Legion Riders Branch, and also a special thank you to Bernard and Val, Wally's brother and sister, for officially opening the Wally Randall Memorial Hall.

"Wally was a supporter of the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy so it was a nice touch for them to be there."

Wally rose to national fame in November 2016 when it emerged that he was the oldest poppy seller in Britain, and many residents have fond memories of Wally with his friendly smile and stall in Wilko.

During World War Two, Wally served as a motor mechanic and he later went on to play a big part in Leighton Buzzard's Royal British Legion, serving as chairman and president of both the club and branch.

The special remembrance day took place on September 8.