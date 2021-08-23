Leighton Buzzard residents invited to celebrate the life of town hero Wally Randall

Leighton Buzzard residents are invited to pay tribute to the life of a beloved town hero who was Britain's oldest poppy seller prior to his death last year.

A "Celebration for the grand life of Walter 'Wally' Randall" will be held on Wednesday, September 8 in All Saints Church at 3pm, with refreshments held afterwards in the Royal British Legion.

All friends and family are welcome at the celebration, which had been put on hold due to the pandemic, however number restrictions may apply.

Wally Randall selling poppies at Wilko, Leighton Buzzard.

Wally's granddaughters, Sarah and Emma Randall, told the LBO: "We have chosen the special day 8th September to celebrate Gramp's life as this was his birthday.

"He has in the past celebrated in style, with some dancing, catching up with friends and a cheeky lemonade.

"A life lived with such honesty, kindness and good humour needed to be marked in a special way.

"Gramps did so much for the people of Leighton Buzzard throughout his 104 years, that we feel Gramps would like the town to celebrate his long eventful life with us."

Margaret and Wally. Photo: Emma and Sarah Randall.

Wally rose to national fame in November 2016 when it emerged that he was the oldest poppy seller in Britain, and many residents have fond memories of Wally with his friendly smile and stall in Wilko.

During World War Two, Wally served as a motor mechanic and he later went on to play a big part in Leighton Buzzard's Royal British Legion.

Alan Dill, club chairman at the Leighton Buzzard branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "Wally was chairman and president of both the club and branch. He was always the first up to dance at a party, the oldest poppy seller in the UK, and the longest serving member of the Legion club.

"This is why we have named our hall the Wally Randall Memorial Hall and I ask if you [the public] could attend the official opening of the hall on the 8th September."

Left: Wally proudly wears his medals. Photo: Royal British Legion. Right: Wally at Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable Truck Convoy 2018. Photo: Neil Cairns.

Wally died aged 104 in March 2020, leaving a hole in the heart of the community, and had been selling poppies for the Royal British Legion since the early 1950s.