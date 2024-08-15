Leighton Buzzard will be Alive After 5 this Friday with DJ and alfresco dining

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Come along to Leighton Buzzard Market Cross this Friday (August 16) for the summer's final Alive After 5 event.

Families can dine alfresco and listen to a DJ and live band, while enjoying ice-cream, face painting, and food from local businesses.

Restaurants and shops including Mevan Restaurant and Bar, Stratton Food Hall, Leighton Buzzard Pizza Express, Amore Pizza, Shan Shui, Mama Rosa's, Thai Chef, Number One Kitchen, and Chicken Treat will be serving take out meals so families can sit outside and enjoy the entertainment.

Cllr Joseph Symes, chair of the Cultural and Economic Services Committee, said: "These events are a great way for the people to enjoy their town and support local High Street businesses."

Alive After 5. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Alive After 5 will take place from 5pm until 9pm.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council added: "So sit back, relax and listen to the music with a chilled drink, courtesy of The Bottle House, then pop over to Glamavan, who will be on hand to give your evening some extra sparkle."