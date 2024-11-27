A hardworking Leighton Buzzard woman is thrilled to have been awarded the title of Mrs Crown and Glory United Kingdom 2024.

Susan Humphrey was declared champion at the prestigious European pageant in recognition of her community work, and her dedication to helping others.

As well as founding the Leighton and Linslade Recognition Awards, Susan is a proud supporter of the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy, as well as a committee member for the Leighton-Linslade Carnival.

Commenting on her win, Susan said: "How do I feel? Well what can a girl or a lady say, when she has been chosen to represent a system, and not just a United Kingdom system but a European one. I can’t express how happy I have been chasing and - I will say chasing [this dream] - as when I was young, I went through such a bad experience as a child, as well my dad being ill and dying in July 2011.

"This pageant was something I took on board to hide such an awful situation. And I will continue to do so in his memory."

Susan's Crown and Glory journey started back in 2018, when she was approached by pageant director, Hannah Tordoff.

The competition was cancelled three times in a row due to Covid-19, but Susan was able participate and has won the 'Mrs Crown and Glory' title three times, from 2022 to 2024.

In 2022, she also won Best In Interview; Best in Appearances; Charity Queen; and Special Recognition Queen.

Reflecting on her charity work, Susan said: "A few years ago, I founded Leighton and Linslade Recognition awards. This was a foundation where I wanted to celebrate not just volunteers, but local businesses and shops including family businesses, and those that went far beyond.

"To me this is recognising everyone within the community.

"This was a great success and we raised loads of money for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Abbie's Army [a charity working to beat children's DIPG brain cancer].

"This year we will be raising money for The Dunstable and Leighton Truck festival, Leighton-Linslade Carnival, and a couple of others to be revealed."

Susan's duties as Mrs Crown and Glory include supporting new candidates, ensuring that they are happy, and offering advice or mentoring.

She is also busy with her charity and community work in Leighton Buzzard, and will help to organise Picnic in the Park for 2025.

She added: "To be honest, all the events I have attended are a highlight in my eyes.

"I have to say, that the Leighton and Linslade Recognition Awards were an absolute eye opener, but the Dunstable and Leighton Truck festival win hands down. The family [who organise it] are an absolute godsend."

Susan would like to thank her children, step children and husband for all their support during life's "ups and downs".

Meanwhile, Susan is a passionate anti-bullying campaigner – "it's not right at any age" – and is busy writing a magazine about domestic abuse, child abuse, and bullying.

If you wish to tell your story and share your experience to help others, please contact Susan via the LBO: [email protected].

On her win, she concluded: "This experience has taken me through a journey that only someone can dream of, but I have to say it’s not over yet."