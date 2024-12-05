Leighton Buzzard's Alive After 5 and Small Business Saturday cancelled due to high winds

The event has sadly been cancelled. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Leighton Buzzard's Christmas Alive After 5 and Small Business Saturday have been cancelled due to strong winds - and no gazebos will be allowed at the weekend market (December 7).

The Alive After 5 'Glow' event was due to take place tomorrow evening (December 6), promising festive drinks, entertainment, and late night shopping. Meanwhile, Small Business Saturday (December 7) would have seen stalls from local vendors showcasing their products and services.

However, the weather means that both have had to be cancelled to ensure public safety.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "The Alive After 5 event is unfortunately cancelled due to the high winds.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in the planning of the event, the performers and traders. It is a shame to not be able to end 2024 with what would have been a fantastic event, however it is out of our hands.

"We look forward to welcoming the community of Leighton-Linslade again next year to all of our much loved events."

The Saturday market will have an adverse weather policy in place – gazebos won't be put up but businesses can trade via other means if they wish.

The town council stated: "The LB Market Adverse Weather Policy has been invoked. No town council gazebos will be erected.

"The Charter Market traders are permitted to trade from a vehicle or table top as these are considered of a lesser risk when compared to trading from beneath a temporary structure such as a gazebo or similar. The market remains open for those wishing to trade in this way.

"Sadly, the Small Business Saturday event with LB First is cancelled."