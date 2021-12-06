Leighton Buzzard’s Énergie Fitness took on month-long mission to raise money for Children In Need

Determined staff at Leighton Buzzard’s Énergie Fitness have completed a month-long mission to raise money for Children In Need.

The seven-strong gym team each took on a challenge to put their strength to the test, and have so far raised £210 for the appeal.

Their target was to complete a workout for each day of the month and the team’s final task was on November 30.

Fitness fun for Children In Need. Photo: Energie Fitness.

The kindhearted members taking part and their targets for November were as follows: Tom Cullens - press ups, 3,000 reps; Phil Culley - rowing machine 3,333 metres (per day); Lucy Andrews - kettlebell squat, 3,000 reps; Gianni Frantellizzi - 100kg deadlift, 3,000 reps; Marta Symbor-Masnica - burpees, 3,000 reps; Chris Kelly - kettlebell squat press, 3,000 reps; Amy Atkins - ‘mountain climbers’, 3,000 reps.

During the challenge, Tom told the LBO: “We have all enjoyed doing it together. It’s not a competition but we’re all asking whether each other is behind or ahead. We have all ended up missing a day or two and you have to catch up!

“Well done to all of them. It’s difficult physically, and mentally it’s about finding the motivation.

"We are very community based and only a couple of months ago we held an event for Macmillan. We are here for the community.”

Fitness fun for Children In Need. Photo: Energie Fitness.

Énergie Fitness manager, Phil Culley, added: “If anybody who reads the article is inspired and can put their hands in their pocket and donate what they can, we would really appreciate it.

“Well done and thank you to everyone.”

Phil added that if any family, friends or colleagues were thinking of taking on a fitness challenge, then the team at Énergie would be happy to offer help and advice.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/energiefitnesslb3000Énergie Fitness Leighton Buzzard: https://www.energiefitness.com/leighton-buzzard