Leighton Fun Runners raise £4,800 for Hospice at Home Volunteers charity

Charity begins at home and for Leighton Fun Runners that means raising money for good causes with funds this year going to Hospice At Home Volunteers.

The group has raised £4,800 from members’ fundraising efforts and presented a cheque to the charity, which is based in Leighton Buzzard and offers help and support to people living with a terminal or life limiting illness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Club treasurer, Gavin Prechner, said: “Every year our membership vote on a local charity to raise funds for. For the last financial year, our chosen charity was Hospice at Home Volunteers. And, as we do every year, we organised a presentation to hand over a cheque for £4,800 to representatives from the charity.”

The running group's chosen charity was Hospice at Home Volunteers

Established in 1983, Leighton Fun Runners (LFR) has been helping runners of all ages and abilities to achieve their goals for over 30 years.

The club has grown from a small group of friends with a shared love of running, to now having over 300 members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LFR is affiliated with England Athletics and in 2021 the club was awarded Eastern Area Club Of the Year – and were runner up in the National category.

In 2022 the club was once again named East Region Club of the Year.

There was a huge turn out for the charity fun run