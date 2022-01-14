Leighton Linslade Recycling Project on mission to create zero waste community

Leighton Linslade Recycling Project has launched with a mission to create a zero waste future.

The initiative has been founded by the Leighton Linslade Helpers, which is asking individuals to recycle everyday objects, including stamps, corks and ring pulls.

The items will then be given to companies who can reuse them, in exchange for funds to support the Helpers with their projects.

Chair of the Leighton Linslade Helpers, Sarah Cursons, told the LBO: "We're promoting zero waste through the Community Fridge, so we wanted to expand that through recycling and use it to benefit the community.

"We are passionate about helping the environment and promoting zero waste.

"By recycling, people can give back to the local community, and the money goes towards the Leighton Linslade Helpers to generate more projects."

The charity was founded during the pandemic and includes the Community Fridge, food parcels, the Leighton Listeners, prescription collection, and the click and collect delivery service.

Its volunteers are thrilled that The Black Lion, High Street, is now supporting its new Recycling Project and hope that other pubs and restaurants will soon follow suit.

Sarah said: "It's been amazing. Lots of people are taking it up, and we are pleased that the Black Lion pub has come on board. Whilst having a drink at the pub you can help your local community!

"And you are not just donating to the community, you are helping the planet so it's a really good circle.

"We hope to keep on expanding even further than the community fridge. The Leighton Linslade Helpers will keep on going from strength to strength."

The Helpers are currently taking the following items:

Used Printer Ink Cartridges without packaging

New, unopened and out-of-date ink cartridges within the packaging

Stamps

Foreign currency

Mobile phones

Bottle caps

Ring pull

Corks

Sarah added: "We will be expanding these items shortly and will be providing more details. These can be brought into the Leighton Linslade Helpers's High Street premises [Albion Chambers].

"I'd also like to say thank you to our amazing volunteers - they're top class!"