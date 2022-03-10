Leighton-Linslade Rotary commit £2,000 to Disaster Fund to help Ukrainians

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade has made a significant donation to help Ukrainians following the Russian invasion of their country.

In a statement the club said, like everyone, it has been appalled by the developments in Ukraine. It revealed that on Monday evening it had donated £2,000 to the Rotary Disaster Fund which will enable Rotary Clubs still operating in Ukraine as well as those in bordering countries to help local people on the ground without going through massive bureaucracy.

From its experiences in the pandemic, Rotarians understand that some of the quickest and most effective help is delivered by people like local Rotary Clubs working in their own communities.

Oksana and her Rotary Club in happier times

The Leighton Linslade club has been able to open up a line of communication to the Kyiv Multinational Rotary Club and their president Oksana Blazhko.

In her latest message Oksana said “It’s great you donate to the Disaster Fund which we will be able to access up to $50,000 in aid, we are buying mostly medicine."

The club says it aims to try and keep communication open to Oksana and her fellow Rotarians providing they can stay safe.

In the meantime Rotary has set up a JustGiving page and a text giving number to help raise further funds which will continue to be channelled to those local Rotary clubs working in Ukraine and on its borders as thousands of refugees flee the country.

Rotary are encouraging donations

To donate via JustGiving go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/rotary-ukraine?invite=trueAlternatively text the word SAD followed by the donation amount to 70450 (eg SAD10 to 70450, will donate £10).

Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade president Simon Marshall said: "Rotarians like everyone else across the world are horrified by the events in Ukraine and the heart-wrenching images emerging. In Leighton Linslade Rotary we have immediately committed £2,000 and urge local people to donate if they possibly can. We will, if it’s safe to do so, stay in touch with Oksana and her Rotary Club who are on the ground fulfilling the Rotary objective of Service above Self, please if you can help us to help them.”