On Saturday, May 14, residents met the BuzzCycles team next to the Southcott Community Centre, courtesy of the residents company.

Families brought along their faulty bikes for BuzzCycles to fix within a 20 minute slot, while more lengthy or complex repairs were referred to local bike shops.

Peter Bate, Chair of Buzzcycles, said: “It was another lovely sunny day and lots more bikes were repaired.

Dr Bike event

"It was Great to hear from people about how they use their bikes”.

Buzzcycles will be running Dr Bike at the Jubilee Fayre, at the Canal Festival, and in Heath and Reach later this year.

Peter added: "The format of Dr Bike is simple - there are three 20 minute sessions an hour, two of which are bookable online and the other being a ‘just turn up’ session."