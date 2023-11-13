Loo of the Year Awards: The Swan, Leighton Buzzard

A Wetherspoon pub in Leighton Buzzard has been awarded for its ‘platinum-rated’ toilet.

The Swan Hotel in the High Street received the award, which is aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilets in the UK.

Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK – toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus, or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The Swan Hotel is managed by Eddie Ball. Eddie said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”