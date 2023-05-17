News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Mead Open Farm's new Adult Farm Nights give grown ups a chance to enjoy twilight animal feedings, go-karting and more

The event series offers extraordinary nights out with friends, a unique date night experience, or an opportunity to rediscover your inner child

By News Team
Published 17th May 2023, 15:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:11 BST

Mead Open Farm has unveiled novelty Adult Farm Nights which start this month at the popular Leighton Buzzard venue.

The Adult Farm Nights invite grown-ups to indulge in the farm's magical atmosphere while taking part in a range of exhilarating activities tailored exclusively for an adult audience.

The innovative event series aims to unite like-minded individuals seeking an extraordinary night out with friends, a unique date night experience, or an opportunity to rediscover their inner child.

Mead Open Farm launches is launching Adult Farm NightsMead Open Farm launches is launching Adult Farm Nights
Mead Open Farm launches is launching Adult Farm Nights
Most Popular

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in a range of captivating activities and experiences, including the chance to take part in twilight animal feeding sessions and explore the farm's sprawling facilities, filled with adorable farm creatures.

There’s also the opportunity to enjoy a plethora of indoor and outdoor play options, including exhilarating go-karts, a challenging crazy golf course, bouncing pillows, and much more.

A life DJ will provide an electrifying soundtrack to the evening's festivities, and once they’ve worked up an appetite with all that fun, visitors can delight in a mouthwatering array of culinary delights, included in the ticket price, along with a refreshing arrival drink. The fully stocked bar ensures no craving goes unfulfilled.

Matt Heast, owner of Mead Open Farm, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Adult Farm Nights at Mead Open Farm. Our aim is to offer adults a unique opportunity to experience the farm in a whole new light. Whether you're an animal lover, a nature enthusiast, or simply seeking an extraordinary night out. Adult Farm Nights provide the perfect blend of entertainment, relaxation, and pure enjoyment."

Adult Farm Nights will take place on select weekends throughout the year, from 7pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets for this exclusive event can now be purchased solely on the Mead Open Farm website here – but early booking is advised.

Of course, there’s still plenty for younger visitors to enjoy – committed to providing educational and entertaining experiences, Mead Open Farm has become a beloved destination for families, schools, and individuals seeking a memorable day out.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardTickets