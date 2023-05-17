Mead Open Farm's new Adult Farm Nights give grown ups a chance to enjoy twilight animal feedings, go-karting and more

Mead Open Farm has unveiled novelty Adult Farm Nights which start this month at the popular Leighton Buzzard venue.

The Adult Farm Nights invite grown-ups to indulge in the farm's magical atmosphere while taking part in a range of exhilarating activities tailored exclusively for an adult audience.

The innovative event series aims to unite like-minded individuals seeking an extraordinary night out with friends, a unique date night experience, or an opportunity to rediscover their inner child.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in a range of captivating activities and experiences, including the chance to take part in twilight animal feeding sessions and explore the farm's sprawling facilities, filled with adorable farm creatures.

There’s also the opportunity to enjoy a plethora of indoor and outdoor play options, including exhilarating go-karts, a challenging crazy golf course, bouncing pillows, and much more.

A life DJ will provide an electrifying soundtrack to the evening's festivities, and once they’ve worked up an appetite with all that fun, visitors can delight in a mouthwatering array of culinary delights, included in the ticket price, along with a refreshing arrival drink. The fully stocked bar ensures no craving goes unfulfilled.

Matt Heast, owner of Mead Open Farm, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Adult Farm Nights at Mead Open Farm. Our aim is to offer adults a unique opportunity to experience the farm in a whole new light. Whether you're an animal lover, a nature enthusiast, or simply seeking an extraordinary night out. Adult Farm Nights provide the perfect blend of entertainment, relaxation, and pure enjoyment."

Adult Farm Nights will take place on select weekends throughout the year, from 7pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets for this exclusive event can now be purchased solely on the Mead Open Farm website here – but early booking is advised.

