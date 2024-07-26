Meet Bedfordshire Police dog Benji who has been given a second chance at life after suffering ‘unimaginable neglect’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newly recruited police dog Benji had a really poor start in life having been badly treated and subjected to neglect.

But help was at hand thanks to big-hearted Jess Dunsdon and the team at Hundenkraft Working Dogs which works with police forces across the UK.

Jess said the group arranged for Benji to have training with K9 Prosearch, before he joined Bedfordshire Police, describing Benji’s incredible ‘tail’ as a story of resilience and hope.

She said: “Ten weeks ago, I met Benji, a dog who had endured some of the most unimaginable neglect I haver ever witnessed. Despite his suffering, there was a spark in his soul that refused to give up. I knew from the moment I laid eyes on him I had to help him.”

Benji Benji went to Bedfordshire Police on July 19 after being picked up by Hundenkraft Working Dogs group who arranged for him to have specialist training

Jess said it took two groomers half a day to remove the heavy, filthy coat that weighed nearly half a kilo. Benji's tail and paws were burnt and sore from urine. But despite it all, “he forgave me for the dodgy haircut and showed an incredible capacity for love and forgiveness”.

Added Jess: “Then, two heroes emerged at pet food suppliers Royal Canin, who stepped in and provided Benji with the nutrition he needed to recover. It was thanks to their support, that he recovered.

“The dry, flaky skin, lack of muscle mass, and bumpy spine vanished. Benji stood before me as a beautiful, well-built dog with a shiny, soft coat he could be proud of.

“K9 Prosearch then took Benji in for three weeks and taught him how to use his incredible nose and become a specialist search dog. Michelle tirelessly worked with him, showing him with love and understanding. Without the K9 Prosearch team, Benji wouldn't have had the opportunity to fulfill every spaniel's dreams: having a job.

“I reached out to the community and shared Benji's story on social media, hoping someone would give him a chance. Unfortunately, I faced countless obstacles and rejections. People were hesitant to take a chance on him. But I knew deep down that this dog possessed a special talent.

“Yesterday, Bedfordshire Police welcomed Benji into their fold. I will never forget the moment when Benji's new police friend, a true 'dog man' kneeled down, took Benji's head in his hands, and smiled. The joy and excitement in Benji's wiggle confirmed that he had found his "home”. Now, he has a chance at a real future where he will be valued, loved, and cared for. Most importantly, Benji can finally experience true happiness for the first time.