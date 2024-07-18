Legendary blood donor Sharwood with the team from the Pet Blood Bank at Northampton

Sharwood, a Gordon Setter, has made 40 blood donations – and is the first dog to reach this incredible milestone.

He’s now retiring as a donor as he’s soon to turn eight – the maximum age limit.

But he’s left behind a remarkable legacy, one that has helped save the lives of up to 160 other pooches.

He made his 40th and final blood donation at a session run by the charity Pet Blood Bank at Northampton Vets4Pets earlier this month, securing his crown as the first dog ever to reach this amazing landmark.

Gordon Setter Sharwood, who comes from a family of blood donors. He's about to retire as he's reached the maximum age of eight. But his legacy will live on in his son Brinjal, who has already donated 12 units

Sharwood, of Eaton Bray, has been loyally attending blood donation sessions since 2017, with his dedicated owner Sue Mitchell.

He comes from a long line of canine blood donors with fellow four-legged family members Garner, Baxter, and Brinjal also contributing many donations over the years.

Collectively, Sue’s dogs have donated more than 97 units of blood since the family’s first donor Garner joined the pack in 2015.

These units are collected by Pet Blood Bank at donation days run across the UK. They are then processed and stored, ready to be sent out to vets when needed for critically ill canines.

Emma (left) says Dachshund Sizzle, who has haemophilia, owes his life to Sue and Sharwood, who is retiring after making 40 blood donations - an incredible achievement and doggy milestone

Dachshund Sizzle – who suffers from haemophilia and has been reliant on donations his whole life – received a unit of Sharwood’s blood.

Owner Emma Gray explains: “No words can express the relief you feel after being told there are vital blood products available.

"It truly humbles me that owners and their wonderful dogs give up their time to attend donation sessions, so a massive heartfelt thank you to Sharwood and Sue and congratulations on this incredible achievement.”

There are many people like Emma across the country whose beloved pets are here today thanks to the commitment and passion of people like Sue and her lifesaving dogs who support the charity.

Sue says: “As Sharwood’s owner, I’m immensely proud of him reaching this milestone.

"His first donation was in 2017 and he has successfully donated on every visit since then. He will now hand over the reins to his son, Brinjal, who has already donated 12 units.

"Sharwood is the third of my dogs who has regularly donated to this wonderful charity. I am so proud of them for all the lives they have helped to save.”

Pet Blood Bank spokesperson Nicole Osborne describes canine blood donors and their owners as “the hidden helpers of the veterinary world.”

She adds: “Their donations help to ensure that lifesaving blood is always available for any vet needing it, and Sharwood has gone above and beyond in his contributions to this cause.”

With Sharwood off to enjoy his well-earned retirement, Pet Blood Bank needs more dogs to come forward as lifesaving donors. To qualify, dogs need to be between one and eight years old, weigh more than 25kg, and be fit, healthy, and confident.

Dogs receive a health check from a vet before lying on their side while donating approximately 450ml of blood. They are showered with treats, fuss and attention from the Pet Blood Bank team and get a goody bag and toy to take home.

> To follow in Sharwood’s pawprints, visit www.petbloodbankuk.org for more information and to register your dog.