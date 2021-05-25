Mum near Leighton Buzzard who hardly ate in pregnancy gives birth to massive 12lb 9oz, 2ft tall baby

When Cheddington mum-to-be Amy Smit lost her appetite during pregnancy, she worried that her baby's growth could be affected.

But when baby Zeik was born at Stoke Mandeville Hospital even the midwives couldn't believe their eyes.

For the strapping lad weighed in at an incredible 12lb 9oz and measured 2ft tall.

Zeik minutes after he was born.

"He was delivered by Caesarean section - luckily," said 27-year-old Amy.

"He was so big that it took two people to lift him out.

"All I could hear were the doctors and midwives saying 'he's humungous, he's so big'. When they lifted him over the screen to show me I could hardly believe it...He was the size of a three or four month old."

Amy and her husband Zac, who live in Cheddington having moved there from Pitstone, had bought size 0-3 month clothes for their son but swiftly found that nothing fitted him.

Baby Zeik makes his entrance into the world.

"I had to send Zac out to buy 3-6 month sizes," said Amy.

The couple have a three-year-old daughter called Lola and they thought she was a big baby when she weighed in at just over 9lb.

But throughout her second pregnancy, Amy lost her appetite completely and worried it might affect the baby.

"I just went off food. I couldn't eat meat or anything. I just didn't fancy food and didn't eat very much at all. My appetite only really came back in the final month, when all I could stomach was kebabs. I was a regular at the kebab shop!"

Baby Zeik and his two loving parents.

Amy had an emergency C-section with Lola and was advised to have an elective Caesarean with the second baby to avoid complications. "I'm SO glad I did!" she said.

Now two months old, Zeik is in 6-9 month clothes. Amy is breastfeeding him and says he has days when he wants to feed every hour.

"It's worth it. He's gorgeous," she said.

"We wouldn't change him - even if he's nothing like a newborn."

Cuddles with big sister, Lola.

Amy is 6ft tall, as is Zac. Scans during the pregnancy had picked up the baby was going to be tall like his parents, but there was no indication he'd be quite such a whopper.

"I just dread to think how big he would have been is I'd eaten normally throughout the pregnancy!" said Amy.