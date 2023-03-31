News you can trust since 1861
New bike repair station in Leighton Buzzard to encourage use of National Cycle Network

The facility includes a pump and tools for minor repairs

By Jo Robinson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:02 BST
The repair station outside the Dunstable Centre. Image: CBC.
The repair station outside the Dunstable Centre. Image: CBC.
The repair station outside the Dunstable Centre. Image: CBC.

A new bike repair station has been installed in Leighton Buzzard to help encourage people to keep active and choose greener ways to travel.

The repair station, installed by Central Beds Council, is located along the well-used Route 6 of the National Cycle Network, opposite Dorvics bike shop, and will provide "a new facility for cyclists".

A CBC spokeswoman said: "The station is highly visible and set back from the pavement to not obstruct walkers. Ahead of the installation, local cycling group Buzzcycles and Dorvics shop were both consulted and supportive of the idea and location.

"The repair station provides a pump and tools for minor works to bikes such as pumping tyres, changing inner tubes and adjusting seat heights, complimenting the cycling offer in Leighton Buzzard as well helping people feel more comfortable cycling in and around the area. Dorvics shop remain able to provide their expert cycling services for those who wish.”

A similar station (pictured) has also been installed outside the Dunstable Centre.

