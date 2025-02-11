New Curiosity Spotter trail will take families on 'time travel adventure' through Leighton Buzzard

A "time travel adventure" is coming to the heart of Leighton Buzzard thanks to a new trail.

Gargoyles, caves, lions, clocks and swans will all feature on the new 'Curiosity Spotter' challenge, which aims to get families out and about and exploring their surroundings.

It is hoped that the new trail will be ready for the Easter holidays – and that people will learn things they never knew about Leighton Buzzard.

A town council spokeswoman, said: "Trails help people to explore spaces that they wouldn’t normally go to, as well as directing them to interesting objects that they may not normally see.

"People often say ‘I didn’t even know this alley was here’ – or ‘I had no idea that this object was there.’

"It also helps local businesses, as the trails bring visitors past their door – and sometimes into their shops."

The town council was inspired to create a new trail because high streets need people to "visit and value them" more than ever before.

They also know that families are looking for free, fun activities to do in the holidays.

"The town council has a long history of promoting Leighton-Linslade's past," explained the spokeswoman. "This was done through the Living History Days and more recently through a Living History Trail for adults and interest groups."

The town council has also created a number of trails for youngsters, including the much loved Leighton-Linslade Children’s Trail (based on popular children’s books) – which has been running in the town centre for 13 years.

There are often temporary trails in the school holidays, too; for example, the Sunshine Search trail in August, the Halloween Knits trail in October, and the Christmas Lights trail in December.

The spokeswoman concluded: "We wanted to create a new time travel adventure trail that was more engaging and accessible for families – and children especially – through a pocket sized, illustrated ‘curiosity spotter’ sheet.

"Just follow the map to navigate the trail, then turn it over to tick off each object off as you find them."

The trail will be available all year round. Families will be able to download and print a map or collect one from Leighton Buzzard Library, Lake Street, and the White House, Hockliffe Street.

It will be added to the Buzzard Trails app eventually.