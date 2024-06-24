Photo gallery shows fun in the sun at Leighton Buzzard's Picnic in the Park
Children were treated to free rides and activities from ballet to soft play at the action-packed event for babies to five-year-olds.
The annual fun day was held at Parson's Close Recreation Ground on Wednesday, June 19, and was organised by the Leighton-Linslade Carnival Committee.
Committee chair, Town Councillor Mark Freeman, said: "It was a really good turnout. We had a couple of lower schools and nurseries bringing groups along, and the weather was just right. It was a beautiful day.
"It's an opportunity for parents to give their children a ride without having to put their hands in their pockets, and it's a nice day for people to mill around and talk to each other."
He added: "The ambulance crew had to sit their twiddling their thumbs - everybody had a safe day."
Activities included a fairground ride, softplay, storytelling, sandpits, crafts and children's first aid - including large soft toys to stick plasters on!
There was also a shaded family area for nappy changes, breast and bottle feeding, while the park café had ice creams as well as teas, coffees, and snacks.
Councillor Freeman said: "Thank you to all the people who took part, whether they were stall holders or the many people who came along, and thank you to Leighton-Linslade Town Council for all their help and support.
"Thank you to the team from the carnival who gave up their time to help, and to Harpenden Building Society and Barratt David Wilson Homes who kindly sponsored the roundabout."
