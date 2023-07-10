Police are appealing for witnesses

The men, who are described as wearing all black, had entered the property at around 4pm on July 6 and then made off shortly after in an unknown direction.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have captured footage of the incident to come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Constable Laura McDonagh, investigating, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident and understandably it has been difficult to gather further details on the descriptions of the offenders.

“If anyone was in the area at the time, or may have any video doorbell or dash cam footage, then please get in touch and share information as it could prove vital in our investigation.”

Most Popular

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting 442 of 06/07.