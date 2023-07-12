Beds Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing man last seen in Leighton Buzzard earlier this afternoon.

Brandon, aged 23, was last seen today (Wednesday) at 3pm in the town. (12/7)

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of average build, with short hair, and wearing a white T-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.

Missing man appeal: Brandon,23, was last seen in Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday, July 12