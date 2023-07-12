Police appeal to help trace missing Leighton Buzzard man
Brandon 23, was last seen around 3pm earlier today
By News Team
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Beds Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing man last seen in Leighton Buzzard earlier this afternoon.
Brandon, aged 23, was last seen today (Wednesday) at 3pm in the town. (12/7)
He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of average build, with short hair, and wearing a white T-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.
If you have any information call Police on 101 and quote reference 264 of 12/07.