Police appeal to help trace missing Leighton Buzzard man

Brandon 23, was last seen around 3pm earlier today
By News Team
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read

Beds Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing man last seen in Leighton Buzzard earlier this afternoon.

Brandon, aged 23, was last seen today (Wednesday) at 3pm in the town. (12/7)

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of average build, with short hair, and wearing a white T-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.

Missing man appeal: Brandon,23, was last seen in Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday, July 12
Missing man appeal: Brandon,23, was last seen in Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday, July 12
If you have any information call Police on 101 and quote reference 264 of 12/07.