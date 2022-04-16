Return of Walk of Witness to Leighton-Linslade after pandemic
More than 100 people, from different churches in and around Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, came together in glorious weather on Good Friday in order to remember the sacrifice of Jesus.
The Walk of Witness and Service were organised as in past years by Leighton/Linslade Churches Together.
The pandemic meant that this was the first time since 2019 that the processions and service have taken place and organisers say it was gratifying to see so many people in attendance.
The open air service was conducted by Rev Seung-Wook Jung, Minister of Trinity Methodist Church, assisted by other local clergy and lay members.
The band was led by Roger Spalding and Ben Williams.
The service was preceded by two Walks of Witness, one starting at the Market Cross, the other from St Barnabas’ Church in Linslade, the two coming together with perfect timing at the bottom of the High Street.