Return of Walk of Witness to Leighton-Linslade after pandemic

The Walk of Witness and Service were organised as in past years by Leighton/Linslade Churches Together.

The pandemic meant that this was the first time since 2019 that the processions and service have taken place and organisers say it was gratifying to see so many people in attendance.

The open air service was conducted by Rev Seung-Wook Jung, Minister of Trinity Methodist Church, assisted by other local clergy and lay members.

Good Friday Walk of Witness

The band was led by Roger Spalding and Ben Williams.