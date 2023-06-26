News you can trust since 1861
Samurai sword and machete found in police raid in Leighton Buzzard

Police were targetting reports of antisocial behaviour
By Lynn Hughes
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST

A samurai sword and a machete were among several weapons uncovered after police raided a Leighton Buzzard house on Saturday.

The weapons were uncovered as police conducted two warrants in the town following reports of antisocial behaviour.

Among items seized were the weapons, two off road bikes, and class A and B drugs.

Police in action in Leighton BuzzardPolice in action in Leighton Buzzard
One section 59 warning was issued along with a community protection notice warning for the antisocial behaviour. Further action regarding the weapons and drugs is being considered.

A police spokesman said: “We know our residents are concerned about antisocial behaviour, and we understand the impact this type of offending has on daily life.

“We are determined to disrupt this activity and take action against those responsible.

“We will be continuing to tackle this behaviour and you will see officers carrying out dedicated activity to deal with these issues in the town.”

Anyone who has any concerns about antisocial behaviour can contact police online at www.beds.police.uk/ro/report