A samurai sword and a machete were among several weapons uncovered after police raided a Leighton Buzzard house on Saturday.

The weapons were uncovered as police conducted two warrants in the town following reports of antisocial behaviour.

Among items seized were the weapons, two off road bikes, and class A and B drugs.

Police in action in Leighton Buzzard

One section 59 warning was issued along with a community protection notice warning for the antisocial behaviour. Further action regarding the weapons and drugs is being considered.

A police spokesman said: “We know our residents are concerned about antisocial behaviour, and we understand the impact this type of offending has on daily life.

“We are determined to disrupt this activity and take action against those responsible.

“We will be continuing to tackle this behaviour and you will see officers carrying out dedicated activity to deal with these issues in the town.”