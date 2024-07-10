Sell-out Elvis tribute night in Leighton Buzzard raises nearly £2k for Dementia UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A showstopping Elvis tibute night in Leighton Buzzard has raised nearly £2,000 for Dementia UK.

150 people filled Brooklands Residents Club for a Little Less Conversation and a Little More Action on June 22, as the jolly evening was filled with dancing, signing, and a raffle for generous prizes from local businesses.

The star of the night was performer Danny Graceland, whose Elvis Presley act impressed guests and helped ticket sales fly.

Organiser, Julie Potter, told the LBO: "It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant from start to finish. I've never done anything like that before and it just went so well.

Julie and Danny present the total raised for Dementia UK, and right, the tribute night. Images: Julie Potter.

"Danny is just so good; he gets the crowd going, he's a good entertainer all round. He gets everyone involved and they just love it."

The organisation provides specialist nurses who help those living with dementia, as well as their relatives.

Julie said: "You get support from the Admiral Nurses; they are there for you if you are supporting someone with dementia. For people on their own who don't have that support, they might be the only ones that they can talk to.

The Elvis tribute night.

"If we don't keep on giving to Dementia UK, then those people will be left behind."

People that are currently living with the condition also attended the tribute night, making the fundraiser even more poignant.

Julie would like to say a big thank you to her family and friends, to all the businesses who kindly provided prizes, to everyone who attended the fundraiser, and to everyone who donated.

She would also like to say a huge thank you to Danny, who not only performed, but helped Julie to organise the event, arrived early to help set up, and went "above and beyond what he needed to do."

A total of £1,914 has been raised in total, and there is still one football prize up for grabs from the silent auction.

"I'm blown away with the figure, because I didn't expect that," added Julie.

Julie still has a Watford shirt, signed by the squad, plus four home game tickets (£100 reserve) available.