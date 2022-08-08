Stewkley pupils create eco-friendly sculpture with help of artist and housebuilder

Dandara gave Year 4 pupils the chance to get creative by taking part in the design of the piece, which was made with recycled materials from its nearby development, St Michael's Park.

The artwork, which is displayed at the front of the school, consists of a #together sign along with bright, vibrant colours outlining the globe, symbolising "friendship and community around the world", whilst also highlighting the importance of recycling.

David Morley, headteacher at St Michael’s C of E School, said: “The art piece that our pupils worked on with Simon truly captures our school ethos and vision of togetherness.

Year 4 pupils with the artwork. Image: Dandara.

"It was great to see the Year 4 pupils getting creative and the whole school loves the final product - the project is only made better by the fact it was designed using materials which would have otherwise gone to waste. Thank you to Simon for bringing his artistic skills, and to Dandara for commissioning the project.”

Simon Tipping, of Route Canal Arts, said: “I’ve never worked on a project quite like this, so it was really interesting to get involved in something a bit different and recycle materials to create it.

"The Year 4 pupils had lots of fantastic ideas and I feel that we’ve represented the school’s vision well.”