The traffic delays to avoid around Leighton Buzzard for the next two weeks

Leighton Buzzard's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

The delays to watch out for this week

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1081, from 10pm May 30 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Luton Airport Way to M1, junction 10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12 - lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9pm June 10 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.