Totternhoe school scoops award for helping kids and staff to grow
A Totternhoe school is one of the first to achieve Central Bedfordshire Council’s new ‘Healthy Child – Healthy Workforce’ Quality Standard Accreditation.
The award shows Totternhoe CE Academy pre-school’s commitment to the emotional and mental health of its early years children and workforce, and to creating a nurturing environment where children can thrive.
The accreditation is part of the council’s pre-school emotional health and well-being programme, funded by Public Health. To become accredited, schools complete a self-assessment and must demonstrate how they meet the eight standards developed by the Council.
Rebecca from Totternhoe CE Academy pre-school said: “Our focus on improving children's health and well-being has always been a top priority, but the Covid-19 pandemic made it even more crucial. We take pride in providing a safe, stimulating, and caring environment for children and it is fantastic for this to be recognised.”
Cllr Hayley Whitaker, executive member for families, education and children, said: “Helping children to develop emotional resilience, good social skills and supporting positive mental health in the future is crucial. The ‘Healthy Child – Healthy Workforce’ accreditation demonstrates the commitment of both the council and early years settings to support positive mental health in children and help them thrive. Totternhoe pre-school should be extremely proud of this achievement.”
Cllr Rebecca Hares, executive member for health and community liaison said: “This accreditation shows that Totternhoe pre-school understands the significance of focussing on the whole child and supporting them in all areas – not just their academic and physical development. Their work is a fantastic example to other settings in central Bedfordshire, many of whom are also working towards this accreditation.”
The scheme helps ensure the physical health, well-being and behaviour for children and young people is supported and responded to appropriately, and that the well-being, mental health and motivation of staff is supported and actively promoted.
The programme also includes the Parenting Puzzle programme and the Five to Thrive programme. The Parenting Puzzle runs from the council’s children’s centres and aims to support good mental health in children by supporting build strategies to reduce the stress of parenting. Five to Thrive helps participants understand how positive relationships are fundamental to the wellbeing of children and young people.