Town Council gives thanks to everyone who supported Leighton-Linslade's Christmas Festival

Thousands joined Holly King-Mand, “the nation’s favourite English teacher”, to start the festive season in Leighton Buzzard town centre on Friday evening.

Joining Holly on stage were the Mayor Cllr Farzarna Kharawala, the Leighton-Linslade Carnival Court Princess Charlotte, Town Crier Chris Morgan, Andrew Selous MP, and Gennaro Borelli from LB First who led the countdown to the festive fireworks.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: “After the hiatus of 2020, the Christmas craft and gift market along with the food court, funfair and Santa’s Grotto provided much welcomed entertainment for the town on a crisp Friday evening.

Family fun at the Christmas Festival. Photo: Jo Marshall.

“Stage entertainment was provided by local performers and compered by Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers Club.”

Unfortunately, high winds forecast from storm Arwen curtailed activities and entertainments on Saturday and the KidsOut Santa Dash organised by Leighton Fun Runners was cancelled.

However, the entertainment and shopping opportunities returned on Sunday.

The spokesman added: “A cold, crisp morning greeted shoppers who turned out in their hundreds to find gifts for loved ones, treats for a special weekend or to sample some of the entertainment within the High Street.

Photo: Jane Russell.

“The Festive Funnels, the Elves and the Goodometer and Ebor ‘n’ Gum provided highly praised festive entertainment throughout the day whilst the young (and young at heart) enjoyed the funfair throughout the day with cupcake decorating and festive balloon models also available.”

The Christmas Tree, lights and festive standalone motif’s will remain illuminated throughout December.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council would like to extend its thanks to all who made the festival weekend possible, in particular for the support of LB First through the planning and delivery of the event.

Holly King-Mand, who lives in Leighton Buzzard, rose to fame during the pandemic as she led live English lessons on YouTube to help pupils who were homeschooling during lockdown.

Family fun at the Christmas Festival. Photo: Jo Marshall.

>Feedback on the Christmas Festival Weekend can be submitted to the town council’s events team via email: [email protected]

Photo: Jane Russell.