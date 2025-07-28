‘We’re working hard to keep financially stricken RBL club in Leighton Buzzard afloat’
Darren Allen started an appeal with the aim of raising much-needed funds to keep the financially stricken club afloat.
He launched a GoFundMe page to ‘Save the Royal British Legion Club and keep the heart of Leighton Buzzard beating’ amid concerns over the club’s future.
But he says allegations of mounting debts, mismanagement and ‘bailiffs at the door’ have threatened to tarnish the reputation of the long-standing club and scupper support.
The fundraiser has so far generated around £700 towards a target of £12k, but questions have been raised over the club’s management of its finances.
Mr Allen admitted the club had experienced financial issues and debts but that problems were simply down to a lack of income to cover costs, in particular huge costs for electricity.
He said: “The problem is that there were many more outgoings than income, that's the reason the club has been failing financially.
"It’s been a struggle but that’s not to put the blame on anyone. Unfortunately, the previous management did not keep up with the times and rising costs – particularly pricing of drinks, and so were not making enough money to cover bills.
“But we are trying different things now and have put things in place to help support the club.
“We’ve got a great team here who are working really hard to get it up and running again. They’ve been a godsend and we’re trying to correct things and turn it around, but it’s an uphill struggle at the moment.”
Mr Allen also admitted the club had been hit with a CCJ ( County Court Judgement) over an unpaid electricity bill, but explained that it should have been contested by the previous management and is now subject to an appeal.
He added: “I understand the concerns around this and why the RBL band, for example, which was based at the club, had to move its equipment.
“They are a charity, separate from the club, so just protecting their assets, which is the right thing to do.
“We negotiated and paid a lump sum to the energy supplier but energy bills are challenging. However we’ve introduced new activities such as Bingo which is attracting a new generation of members and generating cash.
“But it’s an uphill struggle at the moment.”
The appeal is hoping to generate added support whether from long-time members or those who simply want to help and make a difference.
“This isn’t just about saving a building. It’s about preserving a piece of our town’s soul – a place that has stood by our community, and now needs our community to stand by it.”
A new committee is expected to be elected at the end of August.