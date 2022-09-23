120 Leighton members, friends and guests took part in the Plum Duffs annual fundraiser organised by retired local businessman Geoff Dimmock, who was awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year honours last year for his services to Leighton Buzzard and surrounding communities.

The former milkman who became a successful turf accountant in Leighton has been a member of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club for over 30 years and organiser of a group affectionately known as the “Plum Duffs”, who meet and play regularly, raising funds throughout the year for charity.

More than £75,000 has been donated in recent years to organisations including MENCAP, CLIC Sargent, hospital and specialist groups treating cancer, leukaemia and Altzheimers disease and heart and liver conditions.

Plum Duff golfers and mascot….(left to right): Shane Bentley, David Newby, Tom Day, Peter Raza, Geoff Dimmock, Julian Heffron, Lesley Brazier, Lynn Oliver, Nick Rathbone, Pam Dimmock and Paul Ellam.

Thursday’s charity collection is to be donated to Addenbrooks Hospital Trust to fund new lifesaving equipment for patients needing liver transport operations similar to undertaken by Leighton couple Keith and Lesley Brazier. They successfully underwent a unique simultaneous life-changing “live” liver transplant nine years ago and have since raised tens of thousands of pounds to fund a liver profusion machine which maintains the viability of livers for transplant for up to 24 hours.

Says Geoff, whose fundraising has now topped £85,000: “Businesses in Leighton, Milton Keynes and surrounding areas have been exceptionally supportive and we thank them sincerely for their generosity. Every penny goes to help others in need, young and the elderly and we hope to continue doing so for some years to come.”

The golf competition was won Leighton club golfer Peter Raza on countback after a three-way tie with Julian Heffron and Shane Bentley. Peter won as 28 of his 46 points were scored on the last nine holes, while Julian carded 22 and Shane 20. Tom Day headed a chasing pack with 45 points, two clear of Nick Rathbone, Paul Ellam, Peter Burgoyne and Duncan Mutton, with Bill Blackhall and Keith Francis completing the “top ten line-up.”