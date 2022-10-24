One woman received shock treatment after a car crashed into a GP surgery in Wing on Friday (21 October).

Emergency service responders were called out to Ashcroft Surgery at 2:50pm.

The vehicle had hit one of the walls at the practice head on, causing it to partially collapse.

Ashcroft Surgery

Following the collision, the surgery was evacuated and appointments were cancelled.

On Saturday, patients hoping to receive a Covid vaccination at the site were advised to go to Wing Surgery instead.

Bucks Fire and Rescue service sent two engines to the scene.

The scene at the surgery yesterday

Before firefighters had arrived at Ashcroft Surgery a woman had already exited the car.

A fire service spokesperson said: “A second woman was removed from the building before they arrived and treated for the effects of shock by South Central Ambulance Service.”

Firefighters helped evacuate the building alongside Thames Valley Police officers.

The building was also cordoned off.

Yesterday (23 October) the vehicle remained wedged into the wall.