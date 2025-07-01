An artist's impression of the new Leighton Buzzard Leisure and Community Centre, which is due to be completed in the summer of 2026

Work has started on a new leisure and community centre for Leighton Buzzard, which is due to open next summer.

The facility is due to replace the Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre and will be located to the north of Clipstone Brook.

The site will feature a range of swimming options in either the eight-lane, 25-metre pool which features spectator seating or the 17 by 10 metre learner pool with a movable floor to adjust depth for lessons.

Other features are set to include a 150 station state-of-the-art fitness suite with a new gym, two squash courts, a spinning bikes studio and two multi-use exercise studios.

Councillor Steve Watkins, executive member for leisure at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “It’s great that work is underway on this new community and leisure centre - which will provide up to the date leisure facilities for the surrounding area.

“The Leighton Leisure and Community Centre will be yet another great addition to our already brilliant leisure offering across Central Bedfordshire, and I look forward to attending the opening next year”.

The existing sports hall and squash courts at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre will remain open once the new leisure centre is open, as they are integral to students at Cedars Upper School.

The new leisure centre is expected to cost £33.9 million, and is being funded from Central Bedfordshire Council’s capital budget and Section 106 contributions.

Delivery of the new facility is being overseen by construction company Willmott Dixon, with the existing Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre remaining open until the new facility is completed.

