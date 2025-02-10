'Your voice matters': Help shape Central Bedfordshire’s SEND Strategy

Children at a nursery school. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Central Bedfordshire Council is updating its Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Strategy – and is inviting children, young people, parent carers, and professionals to share their views.

The current SEND Strategy (2022–2025) sets out key priorities to improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND.

As part of the strategy refresh, the council is working in partnership with Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) and SNAP Parent Carer Forum to ensure the updated plan "reflects the needs of the community".

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: “We want children, young people, parent carers, and professionals to help shape the SEND Strategy for 2026-29 because their experiences and insights are vital in creating services that truly meet their needs.

“Your voice matters – by sharing your views, you can help us make meaningful improvements and ensure the right support is in place for every child and young person with SEND. This is an opportunity to work together to build a stronger, more inclusive system that delivers the best possible outcomes.”

Children and young people, parent carers, and professionals working with children can all take part in the questionnaire.

The council's aim is to understand what matters most to them – and whether the current priorities remain relevant or need to change.

To take part in the survey, click here. The closing date is Monday, March 17.

Feedback from the survey will be used to develop a draft of the 2026–2029 SEND Strategy, which will then go out for public consultation in the summer.