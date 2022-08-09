The hardworking teacher has set up online lessons for the students - some of whom have been learning from bomb shelters before they make the journey to England.

Holly rose to fame during the pandemic when she began to host literacy classes on YouTube, and decided to take action as she saw the Russian invasion unfold.

Holly told the LBO: "Much like the lockdown English lessons, I decided to run these free classes for Ukrainian refugees because I looked inwards at what skills I could offer and being a teacher - it seemed like the obvious way I could actively help!

A Zoom session with Ukrainian students and helpers. 'They are a lovely group and I am really enjoying getting to know them,' said Holly (top row, second left). Image: Holly King-Mand.

"The lessons run online on Saturday mornings during term time and fit into the gap I usually have a break from the regular classes I teach. They have been going really well, with around 10 children having ‘graduated’ from the Ukrainian’s beginners class to my regular classes for seven to 13-year-olds."

Holly has selected around 10 of her ‘regular’ students whom she felt had good leadership skills, kindness, and sensitivity to help out in the beginners class.

Holly said: "They are the real heroes - they come along every week and work 1:3 in the Zoom breakout rooms with children - some of whom are not in the UK yet and are accessing the classes from bomb shelters - to practise speaking what we have learnt in the class."