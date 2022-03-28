Police stinger catches crooks in Leighton Buzzard

The car after the collision

Car thieves got more than they bargained for during an incident near Wing last week,

Bedfordshire's road policing unit used a stinger to stop the car, after it had been reported stolen in Leighton Buzzard on March 22.

During the incident the thieves crashed the car into the police car and a van before attempting to flee.

The police tweeted: "2 decamped and swiftly arrested. Large knife recovered & 200+ wraps Class A!

"One of the occupants was also found with the key to the stolen vehicle in his pocket and the driver failed a drugwipe. Vehicle on cloned plates and found to have no insurance so both arrested for a number of offences."