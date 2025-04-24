Consultation over nature recovery strategies for Bedfordshire set to go ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Government has made legally-binding commitments to revive nature and reverse these trends, according to a report.

This is important for the clean water and food production we rely on, explained the report. “For nature to recover, targeted, coordinated and collaborative action will be required.

“The government set out its aims for nature recovery within a 25-year environment plan published in 2018, and revised in the subsequent environment improvement plan (EIP). These documents and the accompanying Environment Act 2021 contain the LNRS requirements.

“Those must feature a description of Bedfordshire’s environment, priorities for achieving nature recovery, and locations of current and potentially important sites for biodiversity.

Bluebells. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Every county in England will have a strategy, creating a network of habitats across the country going beyond administrative borders. Creating a nature recovery network joins up the most valuable terrestrial and freshwater sites for wildlife conservation.

“LNRS aim to identify the best locations to deliver actions on the ground. Currently these are in draft and receiving final comments before public consultation.

“Local benefits include regulation of the climate, purification of air and water, flood protection, soil formation and nutrient food and fuel provision,” added the report.

“Actions such as tree planting will help mitigate climate change, reduce flood risk and regulate temperatures. Access to nature is shown to benefit people’s physical and mental health and wellbeing through recreational and education benefits.

“The Bedfordshire strategy has agreed priorities for nature recovery focusing on habitat creation and management to improve connectivity and resilience for the key habitats and species in the county.

“Stakeholders, including LBC, Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, the National Farmers’ Union, the Bedfordshire Local Nature Partnership, and the Country Land and Business Association, are encouraged to promote the consultation.”

The report was presented to Luton Borough Council’s executive.

Deputy council leader and Labour Beech Hill councillor Javed Hussain told the executive: “Luton’s natural environment is one of its greatest assets.

“It provides natural resources which are important for health and wellbeing, helps build strong communities and supports the local economy,” he said. “Nature is essential for tackling climate change and improving health, so there’s a need to focus on restoring and protecting that natural environment.

“It’s urgent that action is taken quickly and in new ways, if nature is to remain part of life. The strategy explains what Bedfordshire’s natural environment is like, how it’s to be shaped over time and the challenges faced.

“These policies aim to create a larger, stronger and better connected network of wildlife habitats across England. This includes the promotion and creation of woodlands, protecting wildlife and grasslands in The Chilterns, improving rivers such as the Lea, and providing nature-rich green space for nature and people in urban areas.

“Comments from Luton borough and the other authorities will be reviewed by CBC, before the draft for public consultation, planned between May and July, is finalised.”

The executive unanimously approved the report, subject to any necessary amendments.