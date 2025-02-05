Cost of Central Bedfordshire flooding revealed as report set to be published this month

Flooding across Central Bedfordshire in September cost the local authority more than £1m, while a report into the January 2024 floods is due to be published by the end of this month, a meeting heard.

The second wave of flooding in 2024 was partly responsible for delaying the completion of the report into events from last January, a Central Bedfordshire Council meeting was told.

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Chris Leaman submitted a written question inquiring about the cost to CBC of the September flooding.

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker replied: “The cost of those floods to the local authority is £1.158m.

Flooding in Central Bedfordshire

“That’s paying for emergency accommodation, paying our contractor Milestone Infrastructure and other contractors for activities to make our highways safe, to pump and do all the work the council had to organise.

“That expense doesn’t cover the cost of officers who worked into evenings and at weekends, and went above and beyond to help residents and councillors.

“It doesn’t cover the time invested by parish councillors and volunteers, but it gives me the chance to thank those who went out of their way to support people during those terrible floods.”

Councillor Leaman explained: “Previous governments have given extra money to local authorities after flooding events, so have we had any funding from this government?”

Executive member for finance and highways councillor Baker added: “No, we haven’t received any money from the government.

“It’s very disappointing, but we’re trying to make things better in our own budget with an additional proposed £150,000 for gulley clearance to prevent some of the incidents we’ve seen taking place.

“That’s our money, and certainly there’s been nothing so far to replace the £1.158m.”

In a separate written question, Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay said: “Leighton Buzzard residents experienced record flooding In January 2024.

“That event was sadly a precursor to the disastrous floods last autumn, with many people remaining out of their homes. Yet we’re still waiting for the report explaining what happened and why to be published. Our residents deserve answers.

“Can the council leader please confirm on what date this report will be ready, and will you meet with our residents to discuss it?”

Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny replied it would be available “by the end of February”, saying: “I’ve met residents in Leighton Buzzard when I visited the town on the day the flooding minister (Emma Hardy) was there.

“I’ll be happy to have a discussion with any member who wishes to talk about the report, once it’s come out. I haven’t seen it.

“As lead local flooding authority, we must report under Section 19 of the Flood and Water Management Act 2010. Following the January 2024 flooding, a report has been drafted.

“It isn’t entirely the fault of officers. Ultimately we have to confer with the other risk management authorities, such as the Environment Agency and the (local) Internal Drainage Board.

“It was delayed somewhat by another major flood in September. Officers’ attention was diverted to restricting the impact on residents.”